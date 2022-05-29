12-yr-old girl found hanging in north Kashmir's Sopore

Sopore, May 29 : A 12-year-old girl was found hanging at her residence in Hanjipora Hygam area of Sopore in north kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday evening, officials said.
As per the officials, the girl (name withheld), an 8th class student was found hanging inside a cowshed in the vicinity of her house by her family members.
The family informed police about the incident after which a team of police arrived at the spot to probe the incident. It was not immediately known why the girl took the extreme step.
A police official said that a case in this regard has been registered under relevant sections of law and further investigation is going on.