121 ASIs promoted

Srinagar: A total of 121 Assistant Sub-Inspectors of Executive Police were promoted to the rank of Sub-Inspectors on Thursday.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the Jammu and Kashmir Police Headquarters issued the promotion order after a Departmental Promotion Committee was convened under the chairmanship of the Director-General of Police Dilbag Singh following thorough scrutiny of service records.
Singh felicitated the promoted officers and their families and expressed hope that the promotion would serve as an inspiration for the officials to perform their duties with enhanced dedication and zeal.