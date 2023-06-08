127th Urs of Hazrat Nizam-ud-Din (RA) observed with religious fervour in Ganderbal

Eyewitnesses said that hundreds of vehicles carrying the pilgrims from Rajouri, Kathua Poonch, Doda, Jammu, Udhampur, Bandipora, Anantnag and other parts reached Baba Nagri to participate in the annual Urs.

Night-long prayers were held and special prayers on the concluding day of the Urs on June 8. Various Islamic scholars and religious personalities threw light on Islam and the life and teachings of Baba Nizam-ud-Din Kiyani (RA). Sajada Nasheen Baba Ji Sahab Larvi, Mian Altaf Ahmed, concluded the Urs with 'dua'. He urged the people to follow Islam in true sense and asked the youth to stay away from social evils mostly drug abuse.

Meanwhile the administration had made elaborate arrangements of security, traffic management, health and others.