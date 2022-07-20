128 security personnel, 118 civilians killed post 5 August 2019 In J&K: MHA

In a written reply to a question by Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in the ongoing monsoon session of the parliament, Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai said five Kashmiri Pandits and 18 others belonging to Hindu/Sikh communities were among the civilian killed during the period, news agency GNS reported.

“The Government has a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and the security situation has improved significantly in Jammu and Kashmir,” Rai said in the reply.