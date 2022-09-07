13 arrested for illegal transportation of minerals in Bandipora, Budgam

Srinagar: Acting tough against those involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, Police have arrested 13 persons and seized 13 vehicles involved in the commission of crime in Bandipora and Budgam.

In Bandipora, a police party of PS Bandipora following information about illegal excavation and transportation of minerals in their jurisdiction, intercepted 5 tippers and 2 tractors loaded with illegally extracted minerals from various nallahas/streams. The vehicles have been seized and their drivers were arrested.