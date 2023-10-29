13 Bn SSB Dignibalorganises series of programmes

Srinagar, Oct 29: 13 Bn SSB Dignibal has been conducting various events and programme for the upliftment of local populace in addition to performance of its primary duty of internal security. In the series of organizing such programmes, 13 Bn SSB Dignibal has organised community welfare programmes, pre-recruitment awareness programme and MCA & VCA programme under Civic Action Programme at Bakura village.
The event was witnessed by H.B.K Singh, DIG SSB SHQ Srinagar as chief guest.
During the Virender Singh Choudhary, Dy. Commandant delivered welcome address in which he welcomed all and gave a brief note on the events been organised by 13 Bn SSB Dignibal on the occasion.