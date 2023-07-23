13 Bn SSB organises plantation drive, cultural programme

Srinagar, July 23: The 13 Bn Sashastra Seema Bal Dignibal organised plantation drive under national plantation drive campaign and cultural exchange programme under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at Shuhama village.
The event was witnessed by Nuzhat Jabbar, DDC Chairperson Ganderbal and Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar, Ex. MLA respectively and Molavi Yousuf, DDC Member Khul Mulla, Rashid Ahmad, Mukhiya, Gram Panchayat, Suhama, Muddasir Wani, Sarpanch, Gram Panchayat Warpoh, . Abdul Majid, Sarpanch, Gram Panchayat Bakura and Bilal Ahmad, Panch, Dignibal along with a large number of villagers from Shuhama, Warpoh, Dignibal and Bakura who were present throughout the programme.
During the programme Virender Singh Choudhary, Dy. Commandant delivered welcome address in which he welcomed all and gave a brief note on the events being organised by 13 Bn SSB Dignibal on the occasion.
The programme began with plantation of saplings followed by cultural programmes with participation of SSB personnel and local villagers.
The programme culminated with the Medical and Veterinary Civic Action programme by the Chief Guest in which large number people and animals took medical assistance and received free medicines from the doctors and paramedic staff of 13 Bn SSB Dignibal.
Nuzhat Jabbar while addressing the villagers and SSB personnel appreciated the efforts being undertaken by SSB for the livelihood of local people.
Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar while addressing villagers and SSB personnel has appreciated the efforts of the government in particular 13 Bn SSB to conduct such programmes for the people of J&K. “The civic action programs conducted at Shuhama Village reflect the organization’s vision of building a stronger and more united society. These initiatives have not only provided valuable assistance to the villagers but have also strengthened the bond between the security forces and the local population. The 13 BN SSB remains committed in its aptitude to making a difference in the lives of the local people,” it said.
During the programme Sh Dr. Gaurav Misra, Comdt(Med), Dr. Vishnu Priyanka, Asstt. Comdt (Med), Dr. Riyaz Ahmad Bhat, Lecturer, VCC, Shuhama , Sh. Rafiq Ahmad, Asstt. Comdt, SI Rakesh Kumar graced the programme.
Finally, the programme culminated with a vote of thanks by Kamal Kant, Commandant, 13 Bn SSB.