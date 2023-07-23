13 Bn SSB organises plantation drive, cultural programme

The event was witnessed by Nuzhat Jabbar, DDC Chairperson Ganderbal and Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar, Ex. MLA respectively and Molavi Yousuf, DDC Member Khul Mulla, Rashid Ahmad, Mukhiya, Gram Panchayat, Suhama, Muddasir Wani, Sarpanch, Gram Panchayat Warpoh, . Abdul Majid, Sarpanch, Gram Panchayat Bakura and Bilal Ahmad, Panch, Dignibal along with a large number of villagers from Shuhama, Warpoh, Dignibal and Bakura who were present throughout the programme.

During the programme Virender Singh Choudhary, Dy. Commandant delivered welcome address in which he welcomed all and gave a brief note on the events being organised by 13 Bn SSB Dignibal on the occasion.