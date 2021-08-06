13 fall ill after consuming wild mushrooms in central Kashmir's Ganderbal

Ganderbal, Aug 6: A youth in his 30s is critical after at least 13 persons fell ill after consuming forest mushrooms at Banjar Basti Gutlibagh area in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, officials said on Friday, officials said.

Mohammad Shafiq Shah is among the 13 locals from the area who consumed the forest variety of mushrooms, locally known as 'Jangal Hedar' on Thursday, an official told Greater Kashmir.

The official said that the persons after consuming the mushrooms complained of vomiting, diarrhea and other reactions following which they were admitted at Sub District Hospital (SDH) Ganderbal.