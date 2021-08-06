13 fall ill after consuming wild mushrooms in central Kashmir's Ganderbal
Ganderbal, Aug 6: A youth in his 30s is critical after at least 13 persons fell ill after consuming forest mushrooms at Banjar Basti Gutlibagh area in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, officials said on Friday, officials said.
Mohammad Shafiq Shah is among the 13 locals from the area who consumed the forest variety of mushrooms, locally known as 'Jangal Hedar' on Thursday, an official told Greater Kashmir.
The official said that the persons after consuming the mushrooms complained of vomiting, diarrhea and other reactions following which they were admitted at Sub District Hospital (SDH) Ganderbal.
Eight of the ill including Shafiq have been referred to SKIMS Soura for further treatment, the official informed.
Shafiq has been shifted to the ICU ward of the tertiary hospital while seven others are said to be responding well to the treatment, he added.
Back at DH Ganderbal, two of the five persons admitted there have been discharged while the remaining three are under observation, Duty Officer Police Post Gutlibagh, Mohammed Ashraf told Greater Kashmir.