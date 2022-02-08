13 J&K students make it to national level exhibition of INSPIRE awards

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the students, who were in the in the age group of 10-15 years, competed in a state wide e-exhibition conducted by the National Innovation Foundation India (NIF) in collaboration with the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) earlier in January.

The scheme, INSPIRE, is one of the flagship programs of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, that aims to motivate students in the age group of 10-15 years studying in classes 6 to 10.