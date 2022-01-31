13 JKAS officers transferred

Srinagar Jan 31: The J&K government on Monday ordered transfers and postings in the civil adminstration.
As per an order issued to this effect by the General Administration Department, Tariq Hussain Ganai, Director, Rural
Sanitation, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Director, Hospitality and Protocol, J&K, against an available
vacancy.
Rakesh Kumar Srangal, Director,
Panchayati Raj, J&K, shall hold the charge of the post of Director, Rural Sanitation, J&K, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.
Manzoor Hussain, General Manager, DIC,
Rajouri, has been transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Shopian.
Mohammad Ahsan Mir, Additional Deputy
Commissioner, Baramulla, has been transferred and posted as Director, Command Area Development, Kashmir
relieving Qazi Sarwar, JKAS, Additional Commissioner in the office of Divisional
Commissioner, Kashmir of the additional charge of the post.
Pran Singh, Special Secretary to the
Government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, has been transferred and posted
Additional District Development Commissioner, Doda against an available vacancy.
Khurshid Ahmad Shah, Additional Deputy
Commissioner, Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner,
Ganderbal.
Rajinder Singh, Deputy Commissioner,
State Taxes, Recovery, Jammu headquartered at Jammu, holding additional charge of Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Enforcement (Central), Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Additional
District Development Commissioner, Samba.
Ghulam Jeelani Zargar, Deputy
Commissioner, State Taxes, Recovery, Kashmir headquartered at Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Gulmarg.
Ritu Mahajan, Programme Officer, ICDS
Project, Kathua, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Enforcement (Central),
Jammu.
Zahoor Ahmad Raina, Chief Executive
Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Gulmarg, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy
Commissioner, Baramulla.
Ashwani Kumar, Assistant Commissioner
Panchayat, Samba, has been transferred and posted as General Manager, DIC, Rajouri.
Mridhu Salathia, Deputy Director, Information (Hqr) in the Directorate of Information, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Additional Mission Director, J&K Rural Livelihood Mission, Jammu against an available vacancy.
Tahir Mustafa Malik, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Rajouri, has been transferred and posted as Director, Land Management, Srinagar Development Authority, against an available vacancy. Sanjay Kumar Bhat, Personnel Officer in the Directorate of School Education, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.