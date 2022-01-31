13 JKAS officers transferred

As per an order issued to this effect by the General Administration Department, Tariq Hussain Ganai, Director, Rural

Sanitation, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Director, Hospitality and Protocol, J&K, against an available

vacancy.

Rakesh Kumar Srangal, Director,

Panchayati Raj, J&K, shall hold the charge of the post of Director, Rural Sanitation, J&K, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Manzoor Hussain, General Manager, DIC,

Rajouri, has been transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Shopian.

Mohammad Ahsan Mir, Additional Deputy

Commissioner, Baramulla, has been transferred and posted as Director, Command Area Development, Kashmir

relieving Qazi Sarwar, JKAS, Additional Commissioner in the office of Divisional

Commissioner, Kashmir of the additional charge of the post.