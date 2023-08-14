13 officers promoted as SPs

Srinagar, Aug 14: The Director General of Police Dilbag Singh has congratulated 13 officers for their regularisation,promotion as Superintendents of Police.
The DGP has congratulated the officers and their families. In his message, he hoped that the officers will work more professionally and dedicatedly to achieve the organizational goals especially towards safety and security of the people. He wished them good luck in their future endeavor.
Pertinent to mention here that Home Department vide an order issued today has ordered the regularisation, promotion of 13 Deputy Superintendents of Police as I/c Superintendent of Police as Superintendent of Police Level-11 in the pay matrix.