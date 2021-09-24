13 Police officers transferred

As per the Home department order, Sunil Kumar, awaiting orders of posting, has been posted as ADGP, Railways, J&K, against an available vacancy, relieving Deepak Kumar of the additional charge.

Ashish Kumar Mishra, SSP Pulwama, has been transferred and posted as SSP Anantnag.

Nikhil Borkar, Additional SP Headquarters, Anantnag, has been transferred and posted as SP Ganderbal.

SuhailMunawar Mir, SSP Ganderbal, has been transferred and posted as CO JKAP 5th Bn.

ImtiyazHussain Mir, SSP Anantnag, has been transferred and posted as CO IRP 8th Bn.

Randhir Singh, awaiting orders of posting, has been posted as SO to Commandant General, HG, CD, SDRF, J&K.

GhulamJeelaniWani, CO IR 3rd Bn, has been transferred and posted as SSP Pulwama.

Al-TahirGeelani, SP Anti Corruption Bureau, has been recalled from deputation and posted as SP West, Srinagar.

Mukesh Kumar Kakkar, Additional SP Baramulla has been transferred and would report to the PHQ awaiting further posting.

Rakesh Kumar Parihar, Deputy CO IR 14th Bn, has been transferred and posted as Additional SP, Baramulla.

Perbeet Singh, SP West, Srinagar has been transferred and would report to the PHQ awaiting further posting.

MubbasherHussain, SP North, Srinagar has been transferred and would report to the PHQ awaiting further posting.

ZohebTanveer, Additional SP Kupwara has been transferred and posted as SP North, Srinagar.