13 sheep killed in suspected leopard attack in Handwara

Srinagar, Mar 28: At least thirteen sheep were killed in a suspected leopard attack in Mirpora village of Qalamabad in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district last night, a report said on Monday.
News agency GNS quoted the owner Zeeshan Gani Mir saying when he went to feed the sheep this morning, he saw many sheep dead with blood smeared around inside the shed. "Given the nature of the injuries, it seems to be a leopard attack," he added.
BO Langate Farooq Ahmad Pir while confirming the killing of the sheep told GNS that they have ‘'dearth of manpower and equipment to deal with such situations’'.
He said that wild animals are making entry to human habitation "apparently due to scarcity of food and growing deforestation."
The villagers appealed the Wildlife Department officials to contain the movement of wild animals in and around the human habitation.
They also appealed to the government to provide compensation to the affected livestock owner.