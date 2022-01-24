135 militants waiting to infiltrate across LoC in J&K, says top BSF official

Srinagar, Jan 24: Inspector General of Border Security Force (BSF) Kashmir frontier Raja Babu Singh Monday said that "fresh intelligence inputs suggest that 104 to 135 militants are ready to sneak into this side" of the Line of Control.
News agency KNO quoted Babu saying at the annual conference at BSF headquarters at Humhama on Srinagar outskirts on Monday that post ceasefire agreement last year, the "overall situation on Kashmir LoC remained peaceful".
"But the fresh intelligence inputs suggest that 104 to 135 militants are ready to sneak into this side. Some guides have crossed over to the other side of LoC and their movement and their families are under constant watch of security agencies," he said.
Asked about the drone threats on LoC, the IG BSF said that it guards 96 km of LoC in Kashmir and the drone threat was "real".
“We are procuring our own drones to counter the drone threat. Besides, a series of measures are in place to deal with drone threats,” he said.
He further added that last year 17.3 kg heroin worth Rs 88 crore were seized on the LoC by BSF and all efforts are being made to foil bids aimed at transporting narcotics from LoC. He said that Taliban takeover in Afghanistan last year hasn’t affected J&K in any form so far, but “security agencies are monitoring situation closely.”