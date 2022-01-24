135 militants waiting to infiltrate across LoC in J&K, says top BSF official

News agency KNO quoted Babu saying at the annual conference at BSF headquarters at Humhama on Srinagar outskirts on Monday that post ceasefire agreement last year, the "overall situation on Kashmir LoC remained peaceful".

"But the fresh intelligence inputs suggest that 104 to 135 militants are ready to sneak into this side. Some guides have crossed over to the other side of LoC and their movement and their families are under constant watch of security agencies," he said.