1.36 lakh participate in SSB's Accounts Assistant exam

Jammu, Mar 6: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (SSB) Sunday successfully conducted OMR based objective type written examination for the post of Accounts Assistant (Finance) in the 722 examination centres set up by the board across 19 districts.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that SSB advertised 972 posts of Accounts Assistant (Finance Department) vide advertisement notification number 04 of 2020, under item number 106.
Out of a total of about 2 lakh candidates who had applied for the aforesaid posts approximately 1.36 lakh candidates (70 percent) participated in the examination.
The OMR examination test was conducted with the active cooperation and support of respective district administrations including Police, Education, Health, Transport and other related departments.
The private schools and colleges also extended their full cooperation in smooth conduct of the examination.