13th battalion of SSB organises vocational training programme

Srinagar, May 2: 13 Batallion SSB Dignibal organised convocation cum closing ceremony of Vocational Training Programme of Mobile Repairing Course and Tourism course for local youth.
“13 Bn SSB sponsored two professional courses ie “Mobile Repairing Course” and “Tourism (Travel Consultant) Course” to be conducted by JK Youth Development Forum Institute Behama, Ganderbal (J&K). In these programmes. 25 youth have participated in a 33 day long “Tourism (Travel Consultant) Course,” the organisers said in a statement. The convocation cum closing ceremony of both courses was conducted at 13Bn SSB Dignibal campus (J&K) in the presence of H.B.K. Singh, DIG, (Chief Guest) SHQ (Spl-Ops) SSB Srinagar.*