14 IUST students qualify GATE 2022

Awantipora, Mar 26: As many as fourteen students from the Department of Civil Engineering at the Islamic University of Science & Technology, IUST Awantipora have qualified the GATE 2022 (Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering) securing good ranks.
Arif Ahmad, a GATE qualifier, got an all India rank of under 3000 in the subject while other outstanding achievers included Saliq Bashir, Syed Roman Naqash, Uhozaifa Gani, Irfan Fayaz, Nadeem Ahmad Mir and Basit Farooq Malik. The achievement of these Civil Engineering students is reflective of their hard work and the exemplary standards of academic teaching by the departmental faculty.
Significantly, the qualification percentage of IUST’s Civil Engineering is as good as the top most performing institutes in the region.
In his congratulatory message, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, complimented the students and their mentors at the department for their efforts and consistency and wished the best for their future endeavors so that they would contribute towards the well-being of UT and society at large. He also encouraged all the students to work hard and be part of a resourceful national workforce.
Dean Academic Affairs Prof. Manzoor Ahmad Malik and Dean School of Engineering and Technology, Prof. A. H. Moon also congratulated the students and faculty of Civil Engineering. The Head of the Civil Engineering Department, Dr. Shujaat Hussain felicitated all the students for their exemplary performances and hoped that they will be role models for future generations and serve the society with utmost dedication and honesty in every field that they work in.