14 IUST students qualify GATE 2022

In his congratulatory message, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, complimented the students and their mentors at the department for their efforts and consistency and wished the best for their future endeavors so that they would contribute towards the well-being of UT and society at large. He also encouraged all the students to work hard and be part of a resourceful national workforce.

Dean Academic Affairs Prof. Manzoor Ahmad Malik and Dean School of Engineering and Technology, Prof. A. H. Moon also congratulated the students and faculty of Civil Engineering. The Head of the Civil Engineering Department, Dr. Shujaat Hussain felicitated all the students for their exemplary performances and hoped that they will be role models for future generations and serve the society with utmost dedication and honesty in every field that they work in.