14 more officers transferred in J&K, Basharat Qayoom posted as DC Anantnag

According to an order, Bipul Pathak, IAS (AGMUT:1992), Principal Resident Commissioner, J&K Government, New Delhi, has been transferred and posted as Director General, Jammu and Kashmir Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development.

Alok Kumar, IRS, Principal Secretary to the Government, School Education Department, holding additional charge of Estates Department, has been asked to hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Civil Aviation Department and Civil Aviation Commissioner, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Saurabh Bhagat, IAS (AGMUT:2002), Director General, J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Science and Technology Department.

Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, IAS (AGMUT:2005), Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department, has been also asked to hold the charge of Principal Resident Commissioner, J&K Government, New Delhi, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Sarmad Hafeez, IAS (AGMUT:2009), Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department, has been asked to hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Doifode Sagar Dattatray, IAS (AGMUT:2014), OSD in the J&K Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Commission, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara.