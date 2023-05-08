14 officials suspended over unauthorised absence in Kupwara

Kupwara, May 8: Authorities on Monday suspended 14 officials in north Kashmir's Kupwara district for remaining absent unauthorisedly.
According to a statement, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Kupwara, Dr Doifode Sagar Dattatray today conducted surprise inspection of various Government offices to check the attendance of the officials including ACD Office, ACP Office, Executive Engineer REW, Tehsildar Office Kupwara, JKEDI, DE&CC and Prosecution Office.
"During the surprise visit, the DC found 14 officials unauthorizedly absent from their duties and put them under suspension. These officials include
Bilal Ahmad Sofi, MIS Operator; Razia Shaban, Orderly; Ishfaq Ramzan, Accounts Assistant; Nissar Ahmad, JE; Rafiq Ahmad Pir, Orderly; Ghulam Nabi Malik, Orderly; Mohammad Ramzan Dar, orderly; Abdul Majid War, Helper; Bashir Ahmad Dar, Helper; Shabir Ahmad Wani, Jumior Assistant; Badshah Khan, Tech. Assistant MGNREGA working with the offices of ACD/ACP/Executive Engineer, REW Kupwara and three others viz. Arshid Hussain, Jr. Assistant; Bashir Ahmad Payer, Orderly; Ashiq Hussain, Driver working with Tehsil Office Kupwara," the statement further reads.
“The unauthorised absence of these employees deserves punitive action as warranted under the provisions of Civil Services (Classification Control & Appeal Rules) 1956, and therefore in view of the above (illegitimate absence from duties), the officials as mentioned are hereby placed under suspension and attached with this office with immediate effect" it reads.
“Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Kupwara shall conduct Inquiry into the matter and furnish his report to this office within 15 days" reads the order further.