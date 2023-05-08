14 officials suspended over unauthorised absence in Kupwara

According to a statement, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Kupwara, Dr Doifode Sagar Dattatray today conducted surprise inspection of various Government offices to check the attendance of the officials including ACD Office, ACP Office, Executive Engineer REW, Tehsildar Office Kupwara, JKEDI, DE&CC and Prosecution Office.

"During the surprise visit, the DC found 14 officials unauthorizedly absent from their duties and put them under suspension. These officials include