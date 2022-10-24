14 years on, CUK gets little building infra push

The Vice Chancellor CUK Professor Farooq Ahmad Shah however is hopeful of better days in coming two to three years.

“It is a fact that only 20 percent of the varsity is operating at Tulmula in our own buildings while 80 percent is operating from rented accommodations,” VC CUK told Greater Kashmir.

The Vice Chancellor, however, said they are in process of shifting the University to its permanent campus where prefab structures have been built for the university.