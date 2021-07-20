14 youth prevented from joining militancy in south Kashmir's Anantnag: police

Srinagar, July 20: Anantnag Police on Tuesday claimed to have prevented 14 youth from joining militant ranks.

As per a police statement, preliminary investigation revealed that the 14 boys in the age group of 18-22 years were in constant touch with various local militants over social media and also being lured by those based in Pakistan to get recruited in militancy folds.



Police conducted a counselling-cum-interaction session with the youth so as to prevent them from falling prey to "anti-national propaganda", police said.