14 youth prevented from joining militancy in south Kashmir's Anantnag: police

Srinagar, July 20: Anantnag Police on Tuesday claimed to have prevented 14 youth from joining militant ranks.
As per a police statement, preliminary investigation revealed that the 14 boys in the age group of 18-22 years were in constant touch with various local militants over social media and also being lured by those based in Pakistan to get recruited in militancy folds.
Police conducted a counselling-cum-interaction session with the youth so as to prevent them from falling prey to "anti-national propaganda", police said.
During the counselling session, SSP Anantnag, Imtiyaz Hussain advised the parents to take proper care of their wards and keep a watch upon their activities, actions and behaviour.
He further said that parents should come forward and report any such activity of their wards so that they are mainstreamed through counselling by experts.
The boys were properly counselled by Anantnag Police in presence of their parents and later handed over to their parents.
As per police, many counselling sessions were held by police officers for past many days with these vulnerable youth belonging to various areas of Anantnag district.