14,000 candidates appear in JKSSB’s CBT exam

The CBT examination was conducted on January 20 and 21 at 18 venues and on January, 24 at 23 venues in Jammu, Kathua, Srinagar, Budgam and Baramulla districts respectively. Pertinently, 14423 unique candidates were scheduled to take part in the CBT, of which, 14000 appeared in the examination.

Further, two venues were specifically setup for all such candidates who had tested COVID positive. Dedicated medical teams equipped with Priority Medical Devices, specifically surgical masks, non-surgical masks, gloves, face shields, gowns, N95 masks, thermal scanners and other tools were deployed for ensuring adherence to COVID – 19 protocols at the designated examination venues both in Jammu and Srinagar.