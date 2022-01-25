14,000 candidates appear in JKSSB’s CBT exam

Srinagar, Jan 25: The Computer Based Written Test (CBT) Examination for 1543 posts of Junior Assistant, Cadrex Clerk, Cashier, Junior Assistant, Computer-cum-Junior Assistant, Clerk, Store Attendant and Welfare Organiser, UT cadre, divisional cadre and various district cadre concluded here today.
The CBT examination was conducted on January 20 and 21 at 18 venues and on January, 24 at 23 venues in Jammu, Kathua, Srinagar, Budgam and Baramulla districts respectively. Pertinently, 14423 unique candidates were scheduled to take part in the CBT, of which, 14000 appeared in the examination.
Further, two venues were specifically setup for all such candidates who had tested COVID positive. Dedicated medical teams equipped with Priority Medical Devices, specifically surgical masks, non-surgical masks, gloves, face shields, gowns, N95 masks, thermal scanners and other tools were deployed for ensuring adherence to COVID – 19 protocols at the designated examination venues both in Jammu and Srinagar.
The district administration had made adequate security arrangements at each examination centre. In addition, to ensure transparency and fairness during the examination process, the CBT was conducted under CCTV surveillance.
Besides, a multi-layered structure for supervision was established with one Examination Observers appointed by General Administration Department and Centre Observer and Centre Magistrate deployed by concerned District Magistrate besides Invigilator staff deployed by service provider for each Examination Centre.
The J&K Police had also deployed security personnel for frisking and maintenance of law and order at each venue. The JKSSB had also deployed Liaison Officers and District Observer(s) for each venue in order to oversee the arrangements at examination venues.
The JKSSB thanked all stakeholders for their cooperation especially Divisional Commissioner(s), Deputy Commissioner(s), Director Health Services and Police department in smooth and transparent conduct of CBT. It also appreciated the officers and officials of JKSSB associated with the conduct of CBT.