‘14,000 feet illicit timber, 38 vehicles seized in Kashmir in 2022’

Acting with an iron fist against forest smugglers and anti-social elements involved in green gold loot, the Forest Department of Jammu and Kashmir along with Forest Protection Force and J&K police, seized hundreds of vehicles and recovered thousands cubic feet timber (cft) timber in 2022, reveals an official data.

According to the data accessed, the forest department has seized 38 vehicles carrying illicit timber across all its Kashmir forest divisions and also seized, 14412 Cfts timber in 2022.