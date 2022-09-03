14th annual Gangabal yatra commences in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: The 14-th annual Gangbal yatra commenced here in Ganderbal district on Saturday.

The pilgrimage to the Harmukh-Gangbal Lake situated at an elevation of 3570 meters started here from Naranag area of Kangan in Ganderbal district commenced early Saturday after the group of Kashmiri Pandits was flagged off by the Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shyambir Singh and SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar . Other civil and police officials were present.

Around 47 yatris left from the Naranag temple for annual Harmukh Gangbal yatra amid religious fervor and were accompanied by SDRF team, Police and other officials.

After performing Puja at Naranag temple, devotees set on 36-km journey on foot to Gangabal lake, which is located around 14,500 feet above sea level in the Harmukh mountain range.

According to officials sacred puja would be performed on the banks of Gangbal lake on Sunday following which the pilgrims will return from the Gangbal next day.