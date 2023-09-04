14th annual Shah-e-Jeelan conference | Religious scholars pray for Kashmir, world peace

A statement of the Karwani Islami International issued here said that Head of Darul Aloom Shaykh Syed Abdul Qadir Al-Jeelani in Baghdad, Allama Shaykh Syed Hashim-ud-Din Al-Jeelani from Baghdad, Iraq, was the chief guest on the occasion.

The conference was organised at Jamia-al-Qadriya Trigam Shadipora, the central educational institute under Karwani Islami.

It began on Friday with the flag ceremony initiated by the chief patron and Chairman of Karwani Islami Shaykh Gulam Rasool Hami.