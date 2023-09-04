14th annual Shah-e-Jeelan conference | Religious scholars pray for Kashmir, world peace

Srinagar, Sep 4: The 14th annual Shah-e-Jeelan conference organised by Karwani Islami International concluded with thousands of people from across Jammu and Kashmir participating in it and the scholars praying for peace and prosperity of Kashmir and world at large.
A statement of the Karwani Islami International issued here said that Head of Darul Aloom Shaykh Syed Abdul Qadir Al-Jeelani in Baghdad, Allama Shaykh Syed Hashim-ud-Din Al-Jeelani from Baghdad, Iraq, was the chief guest on the occasion.
The conference was organised at Jamia-al-Qadriya Trigam Shadipora, the central educational institute under Karwani Islami.
It began on Friday with the flag ceremony initiated by the chief patron and Chairman of Karwani Islami Shaykh Gulam Rasool Hami.
In the conference, a multitude of scholars from Baghdad and from across the subcontinent addressed the mass gathering.
Chief patron of Darasgah Ashrafi Simnani and famous Islamic scholar Allama Jami Ashraf from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, was among the personalities invited to the conference.
The scholars shed light on a plethora of aspects, including the virtues of compassion and respect towards humanity, peace, toleration, and mutual brotherhood.
The scholars laid emphasis on imbibing and practicing the message of Sufi saints and Awliyas in letter and spirit.
They insisted that the chaos in human lives across the world could be conveniently resolved if people tie themselves to the message of mutual understanding and love preached and practiced by the Sufis for centuries.
The scholars also lauded the consistent role of Karwani Islami and its chairman Shaykh Hami in spreading the true tenets of Ahlus Sunnah and Sufism in every nook and corner of the subcontinent.
Dozens of qualified students of Al-Jamia Qadriya under Shaykh Hami and Karwani Islami were felicitated on completion of their Hifz (memorisation of Holy Quran) and Ifta course with Dastar Bandi (turban tying) ceremony.
The scholars from the Arab world and the subcontinent congratulated the graduates and showered their special blessing on them.
Towards the end of the conference, Hami addressed the people and talked about multiple issues at hand and stressed the need for welfare and handholding activities in the society.
He laid stress on working towards a better future for the society, free from the menace of drug-addiction, mutual strife, inhumane behaviours, and all anti-social works.
Hami also talked about the relentless work of his organisation in different fields all aimed at betterment of the people.
He insisted that the foundation of ‘Shayk-ul-Alam University’ in Kashmir remains his yet to be realised dream.
Hami expressed gratitude to his companions and followers for sustaining their supportive efforts in materialisation of his vision for the Ummah.
He thanked the administration concerned and the volunteers for the smooth conduct of the Shah-e-Jeelan conference.
Hami along with the rest of the scholars prayed for peace and prosperity of the people of Kashmir and world at large.