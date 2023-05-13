14th Executive Committee Meeting of National Ayush Mission held

On the occasion the State Annual Action Plan (SAAP) for the financial year 2023-24 to the tune of more than Rs 100 Crore under National Ayush Mission formulated by Directorate of Ayush, J&K was deliberated in detail and recommended for submission to Ministry of Ayush, Govt. of India for approval.

Director Ayush, J&K Dr Mohan Singh gave a detailed presentation regarding various components of State Annual Action Plan viz. Ayush Services, Ayush Health and Wellness Centres, Ayush Educational Institutions,Flexipool and Admin cost. He informed that each component of the SAAP has been prepared in accordance with the guidelines of Ministry of Ayush, GoI keeping in view the best interest for promotion, proliferation and expansion of Ayush Services in every nook and corner of J&K. He said that during the Financial Year 2023-24, 129 more Ayush Dispensaries are proposed to be upgraded to Ayush Health & Wellness Centres, which will in turn result into up gradation of all Ayush Dispensaries to Ayush Health & Wellness Centres.