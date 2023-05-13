14th Executive Committee Meeting of National Ayush Mission held

Srinagar, May 13: Secretary to the Government, Health & Medical Education Department Bhupinder Kumar today chaired 14th Executive Committee Meeting of National Ayush Mission (NAM).
On the occasion the State Annual Action Plan (SAAP) for the financial year 2023-24 to the tune of more than Rs 100 Crore under National Ayush Mission formulated by Directorate of Ayush, J&K was deliberated in detail and recommended for submission to Ministry of Ayush, Govt. of India for approval.
Director Ayush, J&K Dr Mohan Singh gave a detailed presentation regarding various components of State Annual Action Plan viz. Ayush Services, Ayush Health and Wellness Centres, Ayush Educational Institutions,Flexipool and Admin cost. He informed that each component of the SAAP has been prepared in accordance with the guidelines of Ministry of Ayush, GoI keeping in view the best interest for promotion, proliferation and expansion of Ayush Services in every nook and corner of J&K. He said that during the Financial Year 2023-24, 129 more Ayush Dispensaries are proposed to be upgraded to Ayush Health & Wellness Centres, which will in turn result into up gradation of all Ayush Dispensaries to Ayush Health & Wellness Centres.
It is pertinent to mention that already 442 Ayush Dispensaries have been upgraded to Ayush for the last three years. He further informed that during the current financial year, it is proposed to establish more Integrated Ayush Hospitals in UT of J&K.
Secretary appreciated the work done by the Directorate of Ayush, J&K for the last three years and advised that more needs to be done for making Ayush as the first choice of treatment for people in J&K. The Chair emphasised on inclusion of establishing Specialized Wellness centres involving stakeholders in the tourism sector. During the meeting a publication of Directorate of Ayush, J&K Medicinal Plants Board titled Agro-Techniques and Therapeutics of Some Important Medicinal Plants of Jammu & Kashmir was released by Bhupinder Kumar.