15-16 kg IED detected in north Kashmir's Bandipora

Srinagar, Oct 15: Police on Saturday said that a major tragedy was averted after an Improvised Explosive device (IED) was detected in Astangoo area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district.
The IED approximately weighing 15-16 Kg fitted with two gas cylinders was detected in Astangoo area, news agency GNS reported.
A team of Police, army and BDS has rushed to the spot and is examining the IED and soon it will be defused, a police officer added.
Meanwhile the traffic has been halted temporarily in the area.