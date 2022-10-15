Kashmir

15-16 kg IED detected in north Kashmir's Bandipora

A team of Police, army and BDS has rushed to the spot and is examining the IED and soon it will be defused, a police officer added.
An IED was defused by the security forces in Sopore area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
An IED was defused by the security forces in Sopore area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.File: Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Oct 15: Police on Saturday said that a major tragedy was averted after an Improvised Explosive device (IED) was detected in Astangoo area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district.

The IED approximately weighing 15-16 Kg fitted with two gas cylinders was detected in Astangoo area, news agency GNS reported.

A team of Police, army and BDS has rushed to the spot and is examining the IED and soon it will be defused, a police officer added.

Meanwhile the traffic has been halted temporarily in the area.

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com