15 Deputy Superintendents of Police transferred

Srinagar, Dec 29: In a recent development, the Department of Police has undertaken a major reshuffle of Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) in Jammu and Kashmir, effective immediately.

According to an official order issued by Director General of Police (DGP) R R Swain, 15 DySPs have been transferred and posted.

Zaheer Abbas has been transferred from DySP SCRB to SDPO Nehru Park Srinagar.

Muhammad Irfan Khan is moved from DySP PCR Jammu to SDPO Arnas.

Owaise Rashid is transferred from DySP DAR Budgam to SDPO Bijbehara.

Owais Ahmad Wani is moved from DySP CIO Kulgam to SDPO Chrar-e-Shareef.

Ajaz Ahmad is shifted from DySP PC Kupwara to SDPO Kokernag.

Ashaq Hussain Dar is transferred from DySP Hqrs Anantnag to SDPO Zakura.

Abdul Ghafoor moves from ZPHQ Kashmir to DySP DAR Awantipora.

Bhupinder Kumar is transferred from DySP CID CI Jammu/Samba to SDPO Mendhar.

Ajaz Ahmad is moved from DySP DAR Reasi to SDPO Mahore.

Javaid Ahmad Lone is transferred from DySP IR-11th Bn to DySP DAR Shopian.

Ummer Rashied is moved from DySP SSG (Under Transfer to Gurez) to DySP PC Handwara.

Priyanka Kumari is transferred from DySP 1st Women Bn to DySP PC Jammu.

Arif Hussain Malik is moved from DySP PC Hattipora to DySP Hqrs Kulgam.

Faizan Ali is transferred from DySP PC Dooru to SDPO Tangmarg.

Rukhsana Chaudhary moves from DySP Crime Branch Jammu to DySP CID CIK Hqrs Srinagar.

As a result of these transfers, the officers Hilal Khaliq Bhat (SP), Imtiyaz Ahmad Rather (SP), Shah Umar (SP), Ghulam Mohd Bhat (SP), Salim Jahangir Lone (SP), Showkat Ahmad Dar (SP), Mansha Beg (DySP), and Ishfaq Alam (DySP) are directed to report to ZPHQ Kashmir until their formal adjustment/posting.

Additionally, three DySPs, Prithpal Singh, Chabbil Singh, and Sheezan Bhat, are also affected by these reshuffles.

The reshuffle aims to optimize the deployment of police personnel across different areas in Jammu and Kashmir for enhanced efficiency and strategic effectiveness.