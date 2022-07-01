15 DySPs promoted

DySPs Feroz Ahmad, Jagbir Singh, Firdous Ahmad Khan, Ravinder Paul Singh, Jagdev Singh, Diwakar Singh, B K Ganjoo, Nisar Hussain, Vikram Singh, and Abdul Wahid Giri have been promoted with effect from January 23, 2022.

“The regularization and promotion will be subject to the outcome of writ petitions, if any, pending before any competent court of law,” read the order.