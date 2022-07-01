15 DySPs promoted

Jammu, July 1: J&K Home Department Friday ordered the regularisation and promotion of 15 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) as Superintendents of Police (SPs).
As per an order issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Raj Kumar Goyal, sanction has been accorded to the regularization and promotion of Deputy Superintendents of Police Shabir Ahmad, Shamsher Singh, Surinder Kumar, Ravail Singh, and Pran Nath as SPs with effect from September 30, 2020.
DySPs Feroz Ahmad, Jagbir Singh, Firdous Ahmad Khan, Ravinder Paul Singh, Jagdev Singh, Diwakar Singh, B K Ganjoo, Nisar Hussain, Vikram Singh, and Abdul Wahid Giri have been promoted with effect from January 23, 2022.
“The regularization and promotion will be subject to the outcome of writ petitions, if any, pending before any competent court of law,” read the order.