15 households in Magam Colony yearn for tap water connections

Magam, Apr 15: A colony in Adina Magam area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district is without any drinking water facility for the past over a decade.
Locals from Chinar Colony in Adina Magam appealed to the authorities with folded hands to ensure water supply to 15 households of the Colony.
“Sometimes water tankers used to supply water to us but those days are gone. We are now forced to fetch water from faraway places. Our women folk suffer immensely,” the inhabitant told news agency Kashmir News Trust. The non-availability of drinking water according to locals forced them to drink the dirty water from the nearby local streams, which could lead to the outbreak of the waterborne disease in the area.