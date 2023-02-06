15 SKUAST-K students selected for innovation grants

Srinagar, Feb 6: More than 15 innovators of Sher- e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir have secured Innovation Grant Funding Support as seed money from Jammu & Kashmir Science, Technology & Innovation Council.
The grantees, mentored by SKUAST K Innovation, Incubation & Entrepreneurship (SKIIE) Centre and Team IDP of the university, were shortlisted among hundreds of applicants and have been given the opportunity to pitch their innovative ideas in front of the reputed jury members.
Utilise the fund for validating the proof of concept The Innovators were selected based on their novel and out-of-the-box ideas and solutions, and transforming their ideas into minimum viable products and services to help in eradicating and providing a sustainable solution to various Agri-based problems.
The grants will be utilised by these innovators for validating the proof of concept and turning them into viable marketable products.
Vice Chancellor, SKUAST Kashmir, Prof Nazir A Ganai congratulated the selectees and their business mentors for their efforts and bringing laurels to the university. He further added that these achievements are the cornerstone and act as a benchmark to motivate other young innovators to come into this arena and contribute to infusing the culture of innovation, incubation and startups in the Union Territory and the country as a whole.