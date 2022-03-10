15 students injured as mini-bus turns turtle in south Kashmir’s Anantnag

Srinagar, Mar 10: At least 15 students sustained injuries after a rented minibus hired of an Army Goodwill School turned turtle in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday.
Quoting sources, news agency KNT reported that the minibus bearing registration JK03-9706 rented by Army Goodwill School High Ground Anantnag was on its way to drop the students at their respective destinations when the driver lost control over it and it turned turtle near Kadipora High Ground area of the district.
Locals said that instead of rescuing the students, the driver and the conductor fled away from the spot while the students were shifted by them to the hospital for treatment.
A doctor at District Hospital Anantnag confirmed that 15 students were brought to the hospital and are being treated upon. He said some of the students were discharged from the hospital after being given first aid adding all the students are stable.
Some of the parents said that they had requested school authorities to change the old model vehicles, but to no avail.