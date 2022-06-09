15-yr-old boy found hanging in central Kashmir's Budgam

Srinagar, Jun 9: A 15-yr-old boy was found hanging in the Khansahib area of central Kashmir's Budgam district on Thursday.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the boy from Kharpora Khansahib was found hanging near Keekar mode and was subsequently taken to SDH Khansahib.
From SDH Khansahib, the boy was shifted to district hospital Budgam where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said adding police has taken cognizance of the incident and initiated investigation.
Body will be handed over to the family for last rites after postmortem, he added.