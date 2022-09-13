150 Kanals of land cleared-off Bhang cultivation in Pulwama

Pulwama, Sep 13: Continuing its efforts to eradicate menace of drugs from the society, the Excise Range Pulwama destroyed wild bhung on 150 kanals of land in Pampore and its adjoining areas.
The drive was carried out by a team led by officers from Excise range Pulwama along with officers from District Administration on the directions of Deputy Commissioner, (DC) Pulwama, Baseer Ul Haq Choudhary.
Earlier a comprehensive survey of all the potential areas of possible illicit Cultivation and wild growth of bhung was conducted by Excise field officials so that this menace is rooted out from the society.
General public of the area have appreciated the action of the Excise department and have urged to continue such drives in nearby areas also.
Meanwhile, the department has requested the community members to come forward with any information regarding cultivation of contrabands in their neighbourhood and the persons found indulging in drug peddling and cultivation of contraband substances shall be dealt with as per law.