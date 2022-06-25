150 militants ready at launchpads across LoC to infiltrate into J-K, says Army officer

He said security forces have successfully thwarted infiltration attempts by the militants along the LoC in the Valley.

There are about 500 to 700 people at the 11 training camps at Manshera, Kotli and Muzaffarabad across the LoC, the Army officer, who did not wish to be named, he said.

As per the intelligence inputs, he said, there are about 150 terrorists at the launchpads in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir ready to infiltrate into J and K.

The officer said there has been no successful infiltration along the LoC in the valley so far this year.

Till May end, everything has been taken care of. There was a particular group which had come and you are aware that it got eliminated at Bandipora and Sopore, he said, referring to the killing of foreign militants in encounters with the security forces.