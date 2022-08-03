16 J&K officers inducted into IAS

Srinagar, Aug 3: Centre on Wednesday inducted 16 officers from Jammu & Kashmir into the prestigious Indian Administrative Service (IAS).
According to a notification issued by the Government of India, Talat Parvez Iqbal Rohella,Ruksana Gani,Rehana Batul,Mir Tariq Ali, Amit Sharma, Nazim Zia Khan,Shakeel-Ul-Rehman Rather,Pradeep Kumar,Rahul Sharma, Narinder Singh Bali, Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, Hashmat Ali Yatoo, Majid Khalil Ahmad Drabu, Mohammad Akbar Wani,Sheikh Arshad Ayub and Rajesh Sharma have been inducted into IAS, news agency KNO reported.
Pertinently, 28 officers of Jammu and Kashmir administrative service (JKAS) were cleared for induction into the IAS.
The induction of local officers into the IAS is expected to address the shortage of IAS officers in the union territory.