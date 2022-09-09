16 officers from JKAS now part of IAS; eight more to join soon: Jitendra Singh

"As a result, recently 16 officers from JKAS have been inducted into IAS and another eight such vacancies will be filled up shortly giving opportunities to the JKAS officers to become part of prestigious IAS service after a long gap of 12 years," Singh said.



The minister said mid-career training of JKAS officers of various seniority was carried out in collaboration with LBSNAA and it provided a new level of exposure to the JKAS officers and more than 200 offices.



Singh said central government employees working in the Kashmir Valley in attached and subordinate offices or PSUs falling under control of the Centre have been extended special concessions for a period of three years from August 1, 2021.



The incentives include an additional house rent allowance, composite transfer grant, per diem allowance, incentive for period of temporary duty, messing allowance, facility to draw pension at the place of settlement in relaxation of relevant provisions, he said.



The minister said retention of general pool accommodation available to officers who have served in the central government has also been extended to officers posted in Jammu and Kashmir on the pattern of the northeast states.



Singh said in view of home LTC, it can be availed to visit Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh for which guidelines have been notified by the DOPT.