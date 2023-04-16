16 persons  arrested for illegal extraction of minerals in Ganderbal

Under the directions of SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar, Special Police teams were constituted led by SHOs and DOs of PSs and PPs of Ganderbal under the supervision of SDPO Kangan Muzaffar Jan and DySP Hqrs Ganderbal Ghulam Hassan to check the menace of illegal mining in the district. During the course of action, 16 persons were arrested and 16 vehicles (Tippers) were seized on the spot during the last fifteen days. These vehicles were loaded with illegally extracted “Bajri/Sand and Boulders from Nallah Sindh Ganderbal.”

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law stand registered at respective police stations and an investigation is in progress.