16 vehicles seized for illegal transportation of minerals in Awantipora

Awantipora, Apr 8: Acting tough against the persons involved in the illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police have seized 16 vehicles and arrested 16 persons in Awantipora.
In Sub Division Pampore, two police parties headed by SHO Police Station Khrew and SHO PS Pampore under the supervision of SDPO Pampore Imtiyaz Ahmad arrested 13 persons and seized thirteen vehicles (11 tippers & 2 Dumpers) involved in illegal extraction of minerals at Bathen, Wuyan, Litterabal and Samboora.
Similarly in Sub Division Awantipora, two police parties headed by I/C SHO Awantipora and Incharge Police Post Toll Plaza Chersoo under the supervision of SDPO Awantipora Mumtaz Ali Bhatti arrested 3 persons and seized three vehicles (3 tippers) involved in illegal extraction of sand at Hatiwara and Kachkoot.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and investigations have been initiated.
“Persons found indulging in illegal mining activities shall be dealt with as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with their concerned police units,” police said.