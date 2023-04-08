16 vehicles seized for illegal transportation of minerals in Awantipora

In Sub Division Pampore, two police parties headed by SHO Police Station Khrew and SHO PS Pampore under the supervision of SDPO Pampore Imtiyaz Ahmad arrested 13 persons and seized thirteen vehicles (11 tippers & 2 Dumpers) involved in illegal extraction of minerals at Bathen, Wuyan, Litterabal and Samboora.

Similarly in Sub Division Awantipora, two police parties headed by I/C SHO Awantipora and Incharge Police Post Toll Plaza Chersoo under the supervision of SDPO Awantipora Mumtaz Ali Bhatti arrested 3 persons and seized three vehicles (3 tippers) involved in illegal extraction of sand at Hatiwara and Kachkoot.