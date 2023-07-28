163 Bn CRPF to celebrate 85th Raising Day

A statement of the CRPF issued here said that the CRPF had a long and illustrious history of serving the nation with unwavering dedication and courage.

“On this momentous occasion, CRPF 163 Bn is honoured to commemorate the sacrifices of its valiant personnel who have laid down their lives in the line of duty. A solemn ceremony will be held at the camp to pay heartfelt homage to these brave souls. Their memory will continue to inspire and motivate our forces in upholding the security and integrity of our beloved nation,” the statement said.