166 posts of doctors vacant in Kupwara, patients suffer

According to the details available, of 488 sanctioned posts of doctors 322 are in position while 166 are lying vacant since long. The vacant posts include administrative officers, consultants, medical officers, dental surgeon, allopathic specialists, allopathic medical officers and ISM medical officers.

The details further reveal that of 14 administrative posts, 13 are in position and one is vacant. Of total 60 sanctioned posts of Consultants, 29 are in position and 31 are vacant. A total of 114 posts of medical officers are vacant against 240 sanctioned posts while 126 are in position. Of 43 dental surgeons, 34 are in position while 9 are vacant.

Under the National Health Mission of 12 specialists, 8 are in position while 4 are vacant. Of 43 allopathic medical officers 39 are in position while 4 are vacant, similarly 3 ISM medical officers are vacant against 76 sanctioned posts while 73 are performing duties across the district.