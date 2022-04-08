16th, 17th Sant Namdev Awards | Only love can save India, I want to see such India before I die: Farooq

New Delhi, Apr 8: “I request you all with folded hands. If India is to be saved, it should be saved with love. We have to build a country of the ideals promoted by great national leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi. I want to see such an India before I die,” said Former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah here on Thursday. He was speaking as the chief guest at the 16th and 17th Sant Namdev Award function at the Constitution Club. The 16th honour for the year 2020 was given to Former IPS officer and writer AS Dulat while the 17th award for the year 2021 was presented to Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik.
Pune-based NGO Sarhad has instituted the award comprising Rs 1.01 lakh and a memento. It is given to a Punjabi every year for their outstanding contribution to the nation. The award promotes and honours the humanitarian teachings and work of the 13th century Poet-Sant Namdev, who spent a considerable time of his life in Punjab. He passed away in Ghuman village of Gurdaspur district in Punjab.
Expressing concern over the current political scenario in the country, Abdullah said, “India is a pluralistic country. All communities should live unitedly. However, some leaders are trying to drive a wedge among communities, which is unfortunate.”
The politics of hatred is dangerous for India’s progress. No religion preaches hatred for other religions. An individual can be wrong but a religion can never go wrong, he added.
Replying to his felicitation, Satya Pal Malik said that the authorities should not think that farmers have withdrawn from their position after suspending the agitation. The farmers have shown the true place to politicians, who have played with their lives.