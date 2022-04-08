16th, 17th Sant Namdev Awards | Only love can save India, I want to see such India before I die: Farooq

Pune-based NGO Sarhad has instituted the award comprising Rs 1.01 lakh and a memento. It is given to a Punjabi every year for their outstanding contribution to the nation. The award promotes and honours the humanitarian teachings and work of the 13th century Poet-Sant Namdev, who spent a considerable time of his life in Punjab. He passed away in Ghuman village of Gurdaspur district in Punjab.

Expressing concern over the current political scenario in the country, Abdullah said, “India is a pluralistic country. All communities should live unitedly. However, some leaders are trying to drive a wedge among communities, which is unfortunate.”