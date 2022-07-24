16th Punyatithi of Dr Suresh Awasthi | LG Sinha addresses national seminar

Addressing the Seminar through virtual mode, the Lt Governor paid his tributes to Dr Suresh Awasthi and threw light on the life of the great political thinker.

Dr Awasthi was the epitome of sacrifice and selfless-service towards the nation. An ardent nationalist thinker, educationist, and philosopher of humanism, Dr Awasthi ji always remained a powerful medium of personality transformation and played significant role in giving a new direction to the youth of the future, said the Lt Governor.