16th Punyatithi of Dr Suresh Awasthi | LG Sinha addresses national seminar

Srinagar, July 24: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today addressed a national seminar organised in commemoration of the 16th Punyatithi of nationalist thinker Dr Suresh Awasthi.
Addressing the Seminar through virtual mode, the Lt Governor paid his tributes to Dr Suresh Awasthi and threw light on the life of the great political thinker.
Dr Awasthi was the epitome of sacrifice and selfless-service towards the nation. An ardent nationalist thinker, educationist, and philosopher of humanism, Dr Awasthi ji always remained a powerful medium of personality transformation and played significant role in giving a new direction to the youth of the future, said the Lt Governor.
It is my great privilege and honour to have received the utmost affection and guidance of Dr Awasthi ji in my life. He was not only a teacher but a great mentor who has reshaped the understanding of political, ideological, spiritual and social values, and paved the way for political thinkers and intellectuals, the Lt Governor added.
The Lt Governor observed that the theme of today's national seminar ‘Bharatiye Sanskriti ka Vaishvik Prabhaav’ is a fitting tribute to Dr Suresh Awasthi. Dr Awasthi was very aware of the centuries-old rich tradition and values of India, and always encouraged the youth to become a capable, character-oriented Human resource who would work with determination and dedication towards nation building, he said.
The ideologies and philosophies of great personalities like Dr Awasthi have laid foundations of the united and progressive India. Today, the significant contribution of India in diplomatic relations, world's economic prosperity and cultural heritage is being recognised. It can be rightly said that India has connected the world into one thread by taking the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and spreading the message of peace to people across the globe, said the Lt Governor.