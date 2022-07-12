17 JKAS officers transferred

As per an order issued to this effect, Akhtar Hussain Qazi, Deputy District Election Officer, Doda, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director Information in the office of Chief Electoral Officer, J&K.

Mushtaq Ahmad Chowdhary, Deputy L District Election Officer, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Department of Floriculture, Parks and Gardens.

Babu Ram Tandon, Deputy Director Information in the office of Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Rajouri, vice Ms. Parveen Akhter who been asked to await orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Anshuman Singh, Assistant Commissioner, Relief Organization (Migrants), Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Jammu.

Masood Ahmad Bichoo, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as General Manager, DIC, Reasi.