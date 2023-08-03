17 persons arrested in Ganderbal in 2 months for illegal extraction of minerals

"Ganderbal Police continues its stringent action against the persons involved in illegal extraction of minerals i.e, Sand, Bajri, Boulders and it's further unauthorised transportation within the district. On the directions of SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar special police teams were constituted, led by SHOs and DOs of PSs and PPs of Ganderbal under the supervision of SDPO Kangan Muzaffar Jan and DySP Headquarter Ganderbal Gh. Hassan to check the menace of illegal mining in the District. In the course of action, 17 persons were arrested and 15 Tippers, 1 Tractor and 1 Dumper were seized during the month of June and July-2023," an official statement said. These vehicles were loaded with illegally extracted "Bajri/Sand and Boulders from Nallah Sindh Ganderbal,"officials said.