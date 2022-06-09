17 yr-old girl dies after being hit by school bus in Ashmuqam

Srinagar, June 9: A 17-year-old girl was killed after being hit by a school bus in the Grend Ashmuqam area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday.
Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that the accident took place near Grend Ashmuqam this afternoon.
Soon after being hit, the girl, identified as Shafia Jan, daughter of Ab Rasheed Bhat of Grend Ashmuqam, was shifted to PHC Ashmuqam for treatment. However, she was declared dead on arrival.
Police said that a case is being registered in this regard and further investigation initiated.