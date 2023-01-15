172 workers of Zojila Tunnel project shifted to safer location after avalanches in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, Jan 15: The authorities on Sunday shifted at least 172 workers of Mega Engineering and Infrastructure Limited company working on Zojila Tunnel project to safer location after snow avalanches struck Sarbal area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district over the last few days.

Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that after Saturday’s avalanche, Army, Police and SDRF jointly launched a rescue operation to evacuate the workers.