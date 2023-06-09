Kashmir

18-month-old baby drowns in Shopian

Her body was found in a small canal, close to her residence
Representational pic (Aman Farooq/GK)
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Jun 09: An 18-month-old baby girl drowned in Feeripora area of Shopian on Friday. 

Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that an 18-month-old girl went missing from her residence in Feeripora at around 3 pm today. 

Soon after the news spread, the locals started searching for her and after around two hours, her body was found in a small canal, close to her residence.

She has been identified as Zoya Bilal, daughter of Bilal Ahmad Dar of Feeripora, Shopian. 

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident. 

