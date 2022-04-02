18-year-old critical after being assaulted in north Kashmir's Kupwara

Srinagar, Apr 2: An 18-year-old student was hospitalized in a critical condition after being allegedly assaulted by a group of boys in Haihama area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Friday, a report said. Police have arrested three accused in the case.
Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that the group of boys started arguing with the student Manzoor Ahmad Malik from Manigah Haihama, studying at Government Higher Secondary School Kupwara while he was on way home from school.
The altercation went ugly as the opposite group dealt several blows to the student causing grievous injuries in his head an source said. He was removed to Sub-district Hospital Kupwara later.
However on assessing his condition, the doctors at SDH Kupwara referred the injured student to SMHS Hospital Srinagar for preferential treatment, a source said, adding his condition continues to remain critical as he is yet to regain his consciousness.
A police official told GNS that a case vide FIR number 74/2022 under section 307 IPC has been registered against the accused. “We have already arrested three of the total five accused in this regard”, the official said, adding searches for the other two accused are going on and they too will be nabbed soon.