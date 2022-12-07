180 terrorists, ​31 civilians, as many security forces personnel killed in J&K this year: MHA in Rajya Sabha

Srinagar, Dec 07: Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Wednesday said 180 terrorists have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir during encounters with security forces this year so far.
Nityanand Rai, while informing the Rajya Sabha as reported by the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said that that 62 security forces personnel including 31 civilians were also killed during the current year.
He said 123 militancy-related incidents took place in J&K during the current year with 31 security forces personnel and 31 civilian being killed.
He also said 8 journalists working with Srinagar based local newspapers received threats through "Kashmir Fight" blog and 4 journalists belonging to the media house Rising Kashmir also resigned.
"In this regard a case has been registered in Shergari Police Station, Srinagar,” he added.
He further said the government has taken several steps to protect the lives of people including media persons from threats and attacks as under proactive security arrangements security grid which includes Police, Army, CAPF and intelligence agencies remain deployed across J&K to thwart any threat or attempt at the hands of militants or their handlers.